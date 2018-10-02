Police chief decides officer will be suspended without pay

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A veteran Jonesboro police officer has been suspended without pay, and undergo additional training after he made disparaging remarks on social media about rape and sexual assault.
The officer was identified as Officer John Shipman.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Eillott said Shipman made a post that was insensitive on his personal Facebook page concerning current media coverage of a national news event.
The internal investigation found that Shipman had violated the City of Jonesboro Handbook on Social Media, police department policy 328, concerning Social Media.
Shipman has been suspended for 30 days without pay effective this date.
In addition, the investigation looked at the sexual assault reports that officer Shipman had taken in the past 10 years.
The total was five.
Four were reported rapes, and the fifth was a report on warrant service on a sexual assault charge.
The four cases were initial reports and were turned over to the detective division for further investigation.
“Law enforcement employees bear the responsibility of maintaining their own conduct and the integrity of the government entity they represent,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
“They are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring discredit upon them."
“I expect the officers of this department to maintain the highest standard of integrity by working diligently to maintain the community’s trust. Employees must recognize that they are held to a higher standard than the private citizen. In addition to representing the department, they also represent the law enforcement profession."
“Conduct, on and off duty, must be beyond reproach and meet the highest degree of professionalism and personal accountability. Employees of the Police Department are to respect the rights of individuals and not engage in or tolerate discrimination, oppression or favoritism."
“Officer Shipman’s comments compromised the integrity of the department and the public’s confidence and trust.”
In addition to his suspension, Shipman will receive further training in dealing with victims of sexual assault.
Ironically, it was one of Shipman’s Facebook posts three years ago that brought him national attention.
Following an off-duty security gig early one February morning, he picked up a young man walking home in 19-degree weather.
During that ride, Shipman learned the man, James Taylor, was working his way through A-State and had no means of transportation between his home and work.
Shipman posted the encounter on his Facebook page and set up a GoFundMe account to help buy Taylor a car.
Following an outpouring of support from the community, the pair later appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where the comedian awarded Taylor with a $20,000 scholarship and gave an additional $10,000 to Shipman to continue his work helping people in need.
