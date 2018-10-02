Spanish community offers classes to the public

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Now you can find a place locally to learn another language.
Gina Gomez, Executive Director of the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro, said there’ll soon be an exciting and interesting way to learn Spanish.
Gomez said that there are eight courses being offered at different levels for the public.
“Level 1 Monday sessions start Monday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday sessions start Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.,” Gomez said. "Level 2 sessions start Tuesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
The courses cost $100 and these classes are being taught at the El Centro Hispano, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro.
Gomez said that learning Spanish has benefits for interacting more with the community.
“There is an importance of learning a second language with the growth of the Hispanic community,” Gomez said. “There is importance in being able to communicate with your clients, travel abroad, or reach out on a mission trip.”
Gomez also said that more people are wanting to learn this language.
“We see that the number of people taking these classes is increasing every time and the interest of learning Spanish is growing," Gomez said.
