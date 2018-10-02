Remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa drench metro Phoenix area

Joel Negrete, 510 S. Avenue A, begins moving a trampoline that was once in his yard before the start of Sunday's early afternoon rain storm. Tropical Storm Rosa neared Mexico's Baja California on Monday, spreading heavy rains that were projected to extend into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest. (Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun via AP)/The Yuma Sun via AP) (Randy Hoeft)