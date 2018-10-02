Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

CHINA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have some crazy video to share with you and it’s not for the faint of heart.
A glass-bottomed skywalk, more than 23-hundred feet above the ground from a cliff in southwest China, brought visitors a brand new experience.
To enhance the thrills, they added visual and audio special effects to make the experience even more unique.
If looking through the glass floor wasn’t scary enough, the added sounds of breaking glass are sure to frighten anyone brave enough to venture out onto the skywalk.
The scenic spot opened to the public in 2015, but introduced the special effects last month in efforts to attract more visitors.
