VPA responds to double medical emergency

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A magnet school in the Jonesboro School District responded to a double emergency Friday afternoon.
The Visual and Performing Arts magnet school strives to be prepared for any emergency situation and Friday, Sept. 28 was no different.
School officials couldn't release many details about what exactly happened, but they were able to say that thanks to the JPS Athletic Director David Daniel because they were prepared and there was a positive outcome.
Daniel made sure that Automated External Defibrillators were implemented on to every campus in the JPS district.
“I think we responded as any district would just as we’re trained to do,” said Daniel. “Everybody did their job, played their role, and we ended up having a very positive outcome from the situation.”
A registered nurse at MacArthur Junior High, Patty Cole, said the district is always prepared for emergency events.
Cole was the nurse that responded to the emergency Friday.
“All of our schools are equipped with AED machines and, all of our schools are equipped with stop the bleed kits,” said Cole. “So, if there was a bleeding emergency we would also be prepared for that.”
An AED is an automated external defibrillator.
This lightweight device will monitor heart rhythms, and then notify if there is a shockable rhythm.
It will also alert you to deliver a shock when needed.
The ER doctor said the incident was a total coincidence and that there were no traces of drugs or laced candy in relation to the event.
“I think just as a district as a whole, we train, in every situation that we possibly can to have the very best outcome that we can for students,” said Daniel. “We can respond to a situation and not wait until we have to react to a situation.”
