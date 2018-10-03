A-State junior Anaelle Charles named SBC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State junior Anaelle Charles was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Charles posted a 5k time of 17:39.3 to place 30th among the 226 competitors at the Louisville Classic. Her time ranks the second-best all-time by an A-State runner at the event. With her top-five finish, the Red Wolves placed eighth in the competitive meet that featured 27 teams.
Following the eighth place finish over the weekend, the A-State women’s team climbed to sixth in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) South Central Region rankings.
A-State cross country returns to action Saturday, Oct. 13, with select runners heading to the Pre-National meet in Madison, Wis., while several will race in the Little Rock Invitational.
