Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

In addition to the quake and tsunami, Indonesia also demonstrated Wednesday what it means to sit on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" when a volcano erupted in another part of Sulawesi island about 940 kilometers (585 miles) northeast of the earthquake zone. It sent a plume of ash more than 6,000 meters (20,680 feet) into the sky. Planes were warned of the cloud billowing from Mount Soputan because the ash can be hazardous for aircraft engines, but no evacuations were ordered in the area.