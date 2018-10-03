Arkansas governor details plan to shuffle state agencies; opponent responds

October 3, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KAIT) - Arkansas' governor is calling for a reorganization of state government that would cut the number of departments answering directly to him from 42 to 15.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday detailed a reorganization plan that he hopes to bring before the Legislature next year. Hutchinson is running for re-election in November against Democratic challenger Jared Henderson.

Hutchinson's proposal includes putting the State Police, the Crime Labe and the state Department of Emergency Management, among other law enforcement-related agencies, under a new Department of Public Safety. He also proposed merging the departments of Correction and Community Correction.

Hutchinson is promoting the plan as the first comprehensive effort to trim state government since 1972.

Hutchinson’s opponent in the November election, Jared Henderson, released the following statement about Hutchinson’s plan:

“Arkansans deserve bold leadership that solves our problems, not rearranges them. It’s clear Gov. Hutchinson is still stuck in the 40-year-old political debate of bigger government versus smaller government rather than tackling our state’s most critical problems. We need to leaders to devote this much effort into truly transforming our education system to serve every teacher and child, transforming our healthcare system to allow patients to receive affordable services and prescriptions no matter their pre-existing condition, or transforming our economy to focus on building small businesses in every community rather than bringing in overseas corporations to a handful of towns.”
Jared Henderson - (D)

