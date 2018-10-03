Arkansas State baseball alumni weekend set for Nov. 2nd-3rd

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball program will hold its annual “Alumni Weekend” for former A-State baseball players and their families Nov. 2-3 in conjunction with the Red Wolves’ football homecoming festivities throughout the weekend and will welcome former A-State head baseball coach Bill Bethea back to Jonesboro.
Head coach Tommy Raffo and the rest of the A-State baseball program would like to encourage all former players and their families to come back and reconnect with their former teammates. The event begins Friday night with the Alumni Baseball Game that will pit former players against the current A-State baseball team. Coach Bethea will be in attendance at the game, with pregame activities set for 6 p.m. and first pitch set for 7 p.m.
“I’m very excited to welcome Coach Bethea back to Jonesboro to participate in alumni weekend and also honor the 1994 team led by him that won the SBC Tournament,” Raffo said. “I know the guys on that team are really looking forward to getting back together, while all alumni of years past are excited to hang out with those guys and everyone else. It’s always a fun time for former players to get a chance to return to campus for homecoming.”
The weekend continues with an A-State Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament set for Saturday morning. Registration will get underway at 7:30 a.m. at Sage Meadows Country Club with a shotgun start for the event set for 8 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon during the tournament. Cost to play is $100 per person or $400 per foursome for 18 holes and includes green fees, cart, range balls, snacks, and drinks during play.
The A-State football team will play South Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The 1994 Sun Belt Tournament Championship team will be honored on the field during the game.
Former players that plan to play or coach (if not able to play) in the Alumni Baseball Game should contact Coach Raffo by email at traffo@astate.edu or by calling 870-680-4337.
