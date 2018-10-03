Arkansas State women’s basketball tips off preseason practice

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - October means pumpkins and the arrival of another orange object that we love to see.
Basketball practice tipped off Tuesday afternoon for the Arkansas State ladies.
One of the newcomers is Nettleton alum Jordan Elder. 10 players are back including Starr Taylor and All-Sun Belt guard Akasha Westbrook.
“Realistically, we know, just like every year, get to the tournament, win and get to the NCAA Tournament,” said Westbrook. "That’s realistically, that’s for every year. It’s kind of the same team as last year, so that’s a good thing. We got some new people that are going to be very important to us."
Taylor added “this year we’re older. We’re an older team, and a more mature bunch. We have a transfer that sat out, who is going to be able to help us out a lot and our freshman are really good this year. We want to aim high. We want to be Sun Belt Conference Champions. That’s the way this program is used to doing, so we want to get back to having that title.”
Brian Boyer enters his 20th season as A-State head coach. He likes the potential of his squad.
“We went through in the past five years, we won the league and finished second. Won the league and the last two years we haven’t. So, that’s where we got to get back to. You know, being a team that is winning the league or certainly contending for it. There were some signs last year with this group that if we had a few extra wins we could have gotten in the upper group. I think this group has the chance to do it this year. I think we have a good group. We have good experience and I like our speed, I like our size, and I’ll be disappointed if we’re not there in the end this year.”
Arkansas State tips off the season November 9th at Oklahoma State. The Red Wolves home opener is November 12th vs. Memphis.
