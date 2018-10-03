Arrest warrant issued for Greene County man following battery case

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Deputies in Greene County issued an arrest warrant for a man after they say he threatened to kill another man.
According to an affidavit, Dillon Morgan went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Sept. 19 at the 320-block of W. Highland in Paragould.
There, he planned to pick up personal property, but later noticed his ex-girlfriend in bed with another man.
The arrest warrant stated that Morgan then kicked the bedroom door down, and jumped on the victim while they were in bed.
The warrant explains that Morgan had a small hatchet, placed it to the victim’s throat, and threatened to kill him.
The victim received a laceration to the left hand, but was able to get the hatchet away from Morgan.
According to the affidavit, Morgan faces second-degree battery charges, a Class D felony, which carries a $25,000 cash only bond.
