Biography of playwright, activist Larry Kramer in the works

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2014 file photo, playwright Larry Kramer attends Acria's 19th Annual Holiday Dinner Benefit in New York. Bill Goldstein has been tapped to write the authorized biography of Kramer by Henry Holt and Company. The yet-untitled book will draw on interviews with Kramer; his husband David Webster; friends and foes; as well as papers in Kramer’s archives at Yale University. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File) (Donald Traill)