Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston Issues Tax Reminder to Property Owners

LITTLE ROCK, AR—Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston issued his annual public reminder of the upcoming deadline to pay personal and real property taxes.
“We encourage all Arkansas property owners to avoid having delinquent property taxes,” Thurston said. “The deadline to pay personal property or real estate taxes in Arkansas is Oct. 15 each year, and we hope everyone will meet that deadline by paying before that deadline.”
Thurston encouraged property owners to save time by paying remotely.
“Property owners can avoid the time and hassle of standing in line by mailing the correct payment to the county tax collector’s office, and many counties accept payments online, too,” he said.
Property taxes help fund public schools, libraries and emergency services that are essential to Arkansas counties. Failure to pay those taxes on time will result in additional costs through penalties and interest.
Additionally, if taxes are not paid within the following year, real estate taxes may be certified to the Commissioner of State Lands office for collection.
Please contact your county collector’s office for their hours on the deadline day.
Several counties offer online payment options; you may contact the collector’s office to see what options are available in your area.
If your taxes are delinquent, the Commissioner’s office will accept payment in office until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
Please contact us in advance at 501-683-3053 for information on how to redeem delinquent real estate taxes.
