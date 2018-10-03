Controversy over railroad crossing closing

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A railroad crossing in Cross county has led to quite a controversy.
The Union Pacific Railroad company closed a crossing that lied on one of their railroad tracks Tuesday.
Jeff DeGraff, Union Pacific Railroad Director of Media Relations, said this was a decision made for safety purposes.
“Well, unfortunately, this particular crossing just south from Hickory Ridge has seen a number of fatalities over the last year and a half," DeGraff said.
“There have been six fatalities including four fatalities just this summer."
This decision made things more challenging for an eighty-year-old man and his son.
Redd Andrews has lived near the railroad crossing that was closed for over sixty years.
Andrews son Dennis claimed the only way to get to their home and business has been blocked due to the decision made by the Union Pacific Railroad Company.
“Our crossing got closed down today, said Dennis. “Our place, our family-owned business, for around 60 years now.”
DeGraff says there was no agreement on file for this private crossing, meaning there was no formal agreement giving access to the private property.
Family members of Andrews said they wished the railroad company would have provided alternate plans.
“Maybe they should have put the arms up,” Denise Rasdon said. “There’s a lot of other ways to go about this than blocking a family from their home and their business.”
Rasden also claimed they reached out to the railroad company on several occasions to try to come to an agreement but were never able to get through.
“Before we closed the crossing, we reached out to the property owner,” said DeGraff. “He did not express any agreement into entering a formal agreement to keep the crossing open.”
Concerns from the family mainly fall to the safety of Andrews.
“If an ambulance needs to get to him right now, they’d have to climb over this mess park outside and get in there to him,” said Rasden.
