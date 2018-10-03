Cryotherapy freezes eye cancer in its tracks

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You may have heard of elite athletes who use extreme cold to speed recovery after a tough workout.
Thanks to cryotherapy, patients have been able to keep their eyesight.
Each year, fewer than 3,000 Americans are diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare form of eye cancer.
Up to 45% of people die from their melanoma within 10 years, so it's considered something doctors treat aggressively.
Each visit, Dr. Rick Fraunfelder checks the cornea for a patchy, brown pigment known as pre-melanoma.
If it’s spotted, he freezes the cells using a liquid nitrogen vapor, which can reach -320°F.
“It’s what we call tumoricidal," Fraunfelder said. "It’s very good at killing cancer cells. And so a rapid freeze and a slow thaw is what kills cancer cells.”
Cryotherapy can also be used to treat some cancers outside of the eye, including melanoma on the liver and on the skin.
