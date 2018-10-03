Darren McFadden selected to SEC Football Legend Class of 2018

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced its 2018 AT&T SEC Football Legends class, an assemblage of former football standouts who will be honored at events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta in December.
The class will be honored at the 2018 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Dinner presented by AT&T on Fri., Nov. 30 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sat., Dec. 1.
The 2018 Football Legends Class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes All-Americans, All-SEC selections and Academic All-Americans. The group represents teams that won National and SEC Championships and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.
2018 SEC FOOTBALL LEGENDS
ARKANSAS – Darren McFadden, Running Back, 2005-07
One of the most decorated players in Arkansas history and a two-time runner up for the Heisman Trophy, Darren McFadden was the 2007 Player of the Year by the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News. A two-time first-team All-American, he twice won the Doak Walker Award and was twice named SEC Offensive Player of the Year. McFadden ranks second on the SEC career rushing list with 4,590 yards and averaged 120.8 yards per game during his three-year career, third best in league history. He rushed for 100 yards or more 22 times and is one of only three players in SEC history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. His 321 yards vs. South Carolina in 2007 remains tied for the SEC record for rushing yards in a game. The fourth pick overall in the 2008 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders, he played 10 years in the NFL for the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.
MISSOURI – Devin West, Running Back, 1995-98
Devin West was a first-team All-American as a senior in 1998 and a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football. He rushed for an MU-record 1,578 yards (ranking 5th in the nation), and 17 touchdowns his senior season. West was a lightly-known recruit from small-town Moberly, Mo., who developed into a key leader and contributor in Mizzou’s turnaround that saw the Tigers reach consecutive bowl games in 1997 and 1998, after going without a bowl appearance from 1984-96. The 1998 team defeated West Virginia in the Insight.com Bowl, marking MU’s first bowl victory since 1981. West was only the second Mizzou running back to earn All-America honors and was the first since Bob Steuber in 1942. For his career, he rushed for 2,954 yards and 28 touchdowns, including a Mizzou single-game record of 319 yards against rival Kansas in 1998.
ALABAMA – Shaun Alexander, Running Back, 1996-99
AUBURN – Ronnie Brown, Running Back, 2001-04
FLORIDA – Lawrence Wright, Safety, 1993-96
GEORGIA – Hines Ward, Wide Receiver/Quarterback/Running Back, 1994-97
KENTUCKY – Rich Brooks, Head Coach, 2003-09
LSU – Ronnie Estay, Defensive Tackle, 1968-71
OLE MISS – Jim Miller, Punter, 1976-79
MISSISSIPPI STATE – Mardye McDole, Wide Receiver, 1977-80
SOUTH CAROLINA – Eric Norwood, Linebacker, 2006-09
TENNESSEE – Phillip Fulmer, Head Coach, 1992-2008
TEXAS A&M – Pat Thomas, Defensive Back, 1974-75
VANDERBILT – Zac Stacy, Running Back, 2009-12
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.