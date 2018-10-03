Desi Sills begins journey with Hog hoops

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Golden Hurricane begins his journey as a Hog. Desi Sills worked out Monday afternoon as Arkansas tipped off preseason practice.
He’ll don the number zero for the Razorbacks.
“I feel like coming in as a freshman, you gotta come in and work," Sills said. "We got young guys so when it’s your time to be called, you have to be willing to step up. You got Dan Gafford and Adrio Bailey leading us right now, you got Jalen Harris leading us, so we’re going to follow their lead.”
Arkansas tips off the season November 9th in the Armed Forces Classic. The Razorbacks will take on Texas at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
