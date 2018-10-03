Doctors explain the spread of HPV and how to prevent it

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - HPV spreads easily, can go unnoticed for years and, for some, eventually cause cancer in both men and women.
What seemed like an insignificant lump on Scott Ward's neck turned out to be cancer, and he was referred to MU health care. He never smoked, and rarely drank. He didn't know he was still at risk.
About one in four people in the United States is infected with the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV.
Dr. Donald Doll said a common misconception is the belief that HPV s only connected with cervical cancer in women. He says HPV can cause several cancers in men and women.
"The big ones are cervical cancer and the oropharyngeal cancer," said Dr. Doll.
Oropharyngeal cancer involves certain parts of the head or neck, including tonsils.
Ward’s cancer started in one tonsil and spread to several lymph nodes.
Along with the two big cancers, HPV can lead to four other types. The virus can stay dormant for years.
Now, there’s a vaccine to protect people from the virus, and the shots are most effective between the ages of 11 and 12. Teenagers and young adults up to age 26 can still benefit from the HPV vaccine.
Ward's recovery was difficult involving surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. However, he is now cancer free. He said his only wish was that the HPV vaccine existed when he was a kid. Now, he tries to spare others what he endured.
“I tell people that do have kids, I have nieces, nephews, everything like that. I said, ‘it’s a prevention. Get it,’” said Ward.
HPV spreads easily through sexual contact. The vaccine is given in two doses six months apart.
