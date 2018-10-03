Education institutions join forces

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) – Two Region 8 education institutions have teamed up.
Three Rivers College President Dr. Wesley A. Payne and Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse just signed articulation agreements for 21 academic programs.
Payne said he was excited by this new venture.
“We’re thrilled this new partnership will create a smoother transition for our graduates looking to pursue bachelor’s degrees at A-State,” Payne said. “It’s very important to us that our students get credit for the hard work they’ve already done and not have any unnecessary delays in earning their four-year degrees.”
The agreement established clearly defined pathways for Three Rivers students interested in transferring to ASU’s bachelor’s degree programs.
“We want to make sure everyone in the Upper Delta region knows that Arkansas State is here for you,” Damphousse said. “The border between our states should not be a barrier to learning, and by coming to Poplar Bluff, I hope the graduates of Three Rivers know they are welcome in Jonesboro.”
The signing took place on Sept. 27 at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.
The degree programs covered in the agreement are accounting, agriculture, disaster preparedness and emergency management, business administration, business economics, business technology, communication studies, computer and information technology, criminology, economics, English, global supply chain management, history, international business, management, organizational supervision, political science, psychology, sociology and strategic communication.
