FFN Game of the Week preview: East Poinsett County

By Chris Hudgison | October 3, 2018 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:41 PM

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is EPC at Marked Tree.

Matthew Schwartz visited the 4-1 Warriors, see what they said about the matchup above.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Don Lovell Memorial Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 5TH

East Poinsett County at Marked Tree (Game of the Week)

Pine Bluff at Jonesboro

Wynne at Valley View

Paragould at Nettleton

Brookland at Westside

Piggott at Walnut Ridge

Blytheville at GCT

Harrisburg at Newport

Highland at Rivercrest

Osceola at Manila

Marion at Searcy

