FFN Game of the Week preview: East Poinsett County

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is EPC at Marked Tree.
Matthew Schwartz visited the 4-1 Warriors, see what they said about the matchup above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Don Lovell Memorial Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 5TH
East Poinsett County at Marked Tree (Game of the Week)
Pine Bluff at Jonesboro
Wynne at Valley View
Paragould at Nettleton
Brookland at Westside
Piggott at Walnut Ridge
Blytheville at GCT
Harrisburg at Newport
Highland at Rivercrest
Osceola at Manila
Marion at Searcy
