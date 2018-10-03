Flu shots given to students and public at ASU

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An early start to preventing a flu outbreak this winter made its way to the ASU Redwolf Center Tuesday.
A-State students and the public were able to get their flu shots by the medical staff and aspiring medical students.
Heather Johnson, Clinical Coordinator at the Craighead Co. Health Department, said that it’s really important that people get their flu shots this year to prevent illness.
“It’s a contagious virus," Johnson said. "It’s spread mostly by coughing, sneezing and close contact.”
Johnson said this is the time of year when you should start getting your shots.
“Get your flu shots now," Johnson said. “The virus is mainly seen between October and May."
Seth Douglas, a nursing student at Arkansas State, said they learn quite a bit by giving the shots.
“This is preparing us for other immunizations in the future that we might have to give whether we’re working in the hospital or other health departments," Douglas said.
The Craighead Co. Health Department is also offering the vaccination.
