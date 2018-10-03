Former Red Wolves making NFL headlines

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A pair of former Arkansas State standouts are making NFL headlines.
Demario Davis is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Saints linebacker earned the honor Wednesday after a monster performance at New York. Davis recorded 11 tackles (9 solo) and 2 sacks in a New Orleans victory.
Ja’Von Rolland-Jones earns another opportunity to play in the league. He signed a practice squad deal Tuesday with the Rams. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year was in Bengals training camp this summer. Jones is 2nd in NCAA history in sacks behind Terrell Suggs.
