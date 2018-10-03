JPD on scene of car vs. building crash

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are on the scene of a car versus building crash.
Jeff Presley, E-911 director, says it happened at Central Nissan, 2907 E. Parker Road, just off Stadium Boulevard, just before 8 Wednesday morning.
The manager told a Region 8 News reporter that an older woman thought her car was in park, but it rolled forward and crashed into the plate glass, shattering three panes and denting the framework.
No one was injured.
