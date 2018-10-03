JPD on scene of car vs. building crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 3, 2018 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 9:35 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews are on the scene of a car versus building crash.

Jeff Presley, E-911 director, says it happened at Central Nissan, 2907 E. Parker Road, just off Stadium Boulevard, just before 8 Wednesday morning.

The manager told a Region 8 News reporter that an older woman thought her car was in park, but it rolled forward and crashed into the plate glass, shattering three panes and denting the framework.

No one was injured.

An early-morning accident shatters 3 window panes and dents framework. (An early-morning car accident shatters 3 window panes and dents framework.)
Window-replacement specialists are expected to make repairs.
2907 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro (Source: Google)
