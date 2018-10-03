Man accused of using Tumblr to download child porn

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Greene County man is in custody on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Arkansas State Police Corporal Mike McNeil arrested 36-year-old Jonathan Enoch Bricker on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and took him to the Greene County Detention Center.
Bricker is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond awaiting a probable cause hearing.
According to jailers at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Bricker faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
An arrest warrant obtained by Region 8 News stated Bricker used a Tumblr account since June 26 to download and share pornographic images.
ASP began an investigation into Bricker’s involvement on the site after receiving a cyber tip from Tumblr. After reporting the alleged activity, the website deactivated Bricker’s account, the arrest warrant stated.
During an interview with Cpl. McNeil, Bricker reportedly said he knew “100 percent” that it was wrong to view the material.
“I’m not going to play stupid and act like I didn’t know it was against the law,” Bricker is quoted as saying. “I knew anyone under 18 was against the law.”
Bricker is expected to appear in Greene County District Court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.
