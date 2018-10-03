More than a Number: Will Ryan White changes number to honor Erich Smallwood

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - Trumann senior Will Ryan White scored in all three phases in last Friday’s win vs. Brookland. He had a pick-six, a rushing score, and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
“He’s our safety and our quarterback, which you want those type of guys to be your leader,” said head coach Craig Green. “But he’s a guy that everybody on the team looks up to, and a lot of community members, kids in school look up to. So he’s been a huge asset for us on and off the field.”
The Wildcat with three names wore number 2 for the 2016 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year.
“2 has always been my number,” Will Ryan White said. “I loved it. And my senior year, I was like you know what? I need to give back to somebody, somebody that’s near and dear to my heart.”
He didn’t have to look far for some inspiration. Erich Smallwood played fullback and linebacker for Trumann from 1998 until 2001. The Smallwoods and Whites are close knit.
“In the last 3 years Will has become another child to me, another brother to my kids,” said Terah Smallwood Redman, Erich’s sister. “I see out on the field, even though he plays a completely different position than Erich did, his dedication, putting it all out on the field.”
Will’s father Greg White is currently a Trumann assistant coach. Greg also coached Erich.
“We always knew that Erich had such a kindness in him and would do something bigger than what goes on in this Poinsett County town. He went and served his country, and served it in the best way he could."
Sergeant Erich Smallwood was killed in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Eleven years later, Will Ryan wanted to honor a Wildcat that gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“I was always 16, my oldest son wore 16,” Greg White said. “Well it just so happened that we didn’t have 16 in that jersey. So Will is like I want to change to 20. I said am I thinking of the reason why? And he said yeah Dad, I really want to honor Erich with that.”
“When he walked out in the jersey, it was overwhelming, definitely,” Smallwood Redman said. “Your number is what you’re known for. And for him to think of us and change it, his senior year when he’s fixing to go off to college. And hopefully some college team is smart enough to pick him up. It was pretty overwhelming to think he thought of us that way.”
Will Ryan added “it was a loving moment for me and the Smallwood family, and my family as well. Just showing how much they cared for it, and how much love they showed to me for it.”
