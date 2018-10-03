Oct. 3: Police chief on leave; warmer than normal

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast:
The Mid-South will remain under the northern edge of an upper level high pressure ridge through late this week, resulting in limited rain chances, well above normal temperatures and light winds.
Afternoon highs will average around 10 degrees above normal. The upper level high pressure ridge center will move from the gulf coast to the Carolinas by this weekend, allowing deep southerly flow to develop over the lower Mississippi River valley.
The well above normal temperatures will continue over the Mid-South, with a brief cool down possible from scattered thunderstorms. Long range outlooks point toward above normal temperatures continuing into middle October.
Trending this morning:
Police chief placed on paid administrative leave: One town's police chief is on administrative leave with pay, leaving residents searching for answers.
New traffic camera going up in Jonesboro: Smile! If you travel Interstate 555 through Jonesboro you’ll soon be on camera.
2nd suspect arrested in Poinsett County shooting: Another man faces battery and robbery charges following an early morning shooting in Poinsett County.
