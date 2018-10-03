Paragould wins 5A Boys Golf State Championship

App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/10/03/paragould-wins-boys-golf-state-championship/
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Rams used home course advantage Tuesday to make history. Paragould won a state golf championship for the first time ever. They beat a loaded field at Paragould Country Club.
Chance Williams shot 69 to finish 3rd on the individual leaderboard.
Jonesboro’s quest for an 8th straight team title was dashed. The Golden Hurricane finished 4th.
