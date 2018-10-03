Police chief placed on paid administrative leave

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - One town's police chief is on administrative leave with pay, leaving people in Marked Tree searching for answers.
Details are very limited at this time.
But Region 8 News did talk to Mayor Steve Craig who confirmed Chief Michael Matlock has been placed on paid administrative leave.
He wouldn’t go into any further detail as to why or for how long.
But Region 8 News does have a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to the city in hopes of getting more information as to why the chief is on leave.
As soon as we receive those documents, we will update with the latest information.
As for the citizens of Marked Tree, a huge concern for many was the safety of the town without a police chief on duty.
We’ve reached out to Mayor Craig to find out the city’s plan in the meantime and are still waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.