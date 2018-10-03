Police, railroad officials working incident involving semi-truck

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Police in Blytheville, as well as railroad officials, are currently working an incident involving a semi-truck.
According to Police Chief Ross Thompson, it happened on the railroad tracks near Dollar General, 904 E. Main St.
According to police, the driver of the truck got stuck in the railroad tracks after the GPS originally took him downtown.
The truck also struck a crossing guard while attempting to turn.
According to Thompson, there are signs on Main Street warning of no trucks allowed at this time.
