Race for the Cure returns

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 2019 Race for the Cure, also known as “Ladies Who Lunch” held their annual luncheon for committee members and volunteers today in Jonesboro.
The crowd was filled with volunteers that were eager to give back to this organization.
Amanda Herget, Race Chair, explained why this event is important and shared some of the goals the organization hopes to make in 2019.
“Breast cancer is something that has affected all of us in some way,"Herget said.
“We’re just trying to teach education, teach preventative methods, and educate women on the importance of getting mammograms.”
Herget says that the money raised comes back to Northeast Arkansas and does make a difference.
The 2019 Race for the Cure will be held at Arkansas State University on Saturday, April 27.
