Saban & #1 Alabama not taking Arkansas lightly

TUSCALOOSA, AL (KAIT) - Arkansas is three days away from facing the number 1 team in the country. Vegas has the Razorbacks as a 35 point underdog against #1 Alabama.
Nick Saban talked, and I’m sure you can guess what he said.
“This is what I call a little bit of a trap game for us in terms of all the folks out there look at who they played and what the scores were,” Saban said. “Don’t go get prepared the way you need to get prepared, and go play to your standard and the level that you have to to beat any team in the SEC on the road.”
Arkansas faces #1 Alabama Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN
