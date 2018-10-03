All clear given at state Capitol; no threat found

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The all clear has been given at the Arkansas State Capitol building after officials deemed a suspicious substance to be “non-hazardous."
According to KATV, an envelope contained a white powder, which prompted the investigation. The substance came back negative, officials told reporters on the scene. It is not a threat and has been deemed non-hazardous.
Region 8 News is following this developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.
