Tina Turner show to join Cher, Summer and King on Broadway

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical "Tina", in London. Producers of “Tina” said Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, a new musical based on the life of the legendary artist will land on the Great White Way in the fall of 2019. Performances dates, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Vianney Le Caer)