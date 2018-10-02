President Trump rally in Southaven wraps up

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - President Trump landed in Memphis just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The crowd eager to see President Donald Trump in Southaven made their way to Landers Center early.
Thousands of people made their way to the area ahead of the night’s rally at 6:30 p.m. Some even arrived before the sun rose.
With a heat index soaring to near 100, Trump supporters found tents, fans and cold beverages essential. But that didn’t keep Trump supporters away.
“I’m 84 years old so I knew I had to make this trip,” Sammie Merritt said.
By afternoon, Southaven paramedics were called in. A police officer said they responded to multiple heat-related calls.
The president is expected to campaign for Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate in an election to fill the remainder of Thad Cochran’s term.
Once the doors opened, the crowd of hot supporters filed in after hours of waiting to take their seats to see the president.
“The reason I wanted to be here was to show that Trump has our support that does not mean I agree with everything but he is our president and I am here to support him,” Denise Tucker said.
It's the second presidential visit to the arena. In 2003, then-president George W. Bush visited Southaven.
Traffic is expected to be a major concern for Trump's visit.
Interstate 55 will be closed from Pleasant Hill Road to I-240 in both directions from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. and again from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.
