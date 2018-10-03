Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

CHICAGO, IL (KAIT/NBC News) - There are some lifelong fans of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, but this one may be the oldest.
The Cubs finished tied for 1st place in the National League Central Division with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Cubbie fever was strong in the Windy City.
Even the 75-foot-long giant dinosaur outside of the Field Museum of Natural History was sporting the white and blue to support the hometown team.
Bad news for the Cubs though as they lost in the wildcard round of the playoffs to the Colorado Rockies.
