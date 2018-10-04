A-State sends security notices through email

J
ONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Students at A-State received a new type of campus notice this week.
Arkansas State University made the decision to follow trends made by other universities and send out campus security notices online.
The decision was made with hopes of reaching students in a more convenient way.
An email was went out to students late Tuesday night.
It informed them a sexual assault was reported.
The A-State Title IX office said the report involved an alleged sexual assault occurring with a known male acquaintance of the victim on Honor Avenue.
This is the first time A-State has provided the information in a digital format, with university officials saying they made the change in hopes of informing more students of security notices.
In the past, the notice was typically posted on the doors of frequently traveled buildings.
Associate Vice Chancellor for University Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said the school listened to students and their wishes to receive a more timely notice.
“One of the things that we’ve been hearing from students is that they really feel like the best way to communicate with them on issues like this is through email,” said Smith.
Smith credited Police Chief Randy Martin for his efforts in starting the email system.
“We hope that it’s going to be something that’s going to be accepted by not only the students but our faculty and staff, the whole A-State community, when we have the need to do these timely notices,” said Smith.
