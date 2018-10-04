Beck PRIDE Center serves veterans

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Missouri political candidate Jason Kander announced this week that he was dropping out of the race for Kansas City Mayor.
Kander said he made this decision so that he could concentrate on his mental health.
Kander served in Afghanistan 11 years ago and is still facing symptoms from post-traumatic stress disorder.
A center on the Arkansas State University campus provides combat wounded veterans with first class educational programs and services.
The Beck PRIDE Center on the A-State campus provides resources to access to the higher education experience resources for counseling, personal rehabilitation, advocacy, and financial assistance to combat wounded veterans.
The Director of A-State’s Counseling Center, Dr. Phil Hestand, praises the Beck Center as it strives to support veterans to achieve their post-military service goals.
“The beck center not only provides services to veterans, who are students, but they are available to veterans in the community in general,” said Hestand. “And sometimes they provide services to veterans families as well.”
Jennifer Dandridge is one of the veterans who receives services from the Beck Center.
“I love everything we do here,” said Dandridge. “We have little things that we put up and I like to be involved with the veterans in the area, and bring awareness to the veterans on campus.”
The center provides an outlet for veterans to utilize the specialized physical and mental rehabilitation services. Much like Kander, post-traumatic stress disorder affects many veterans.
It is considered a mental health condition that nearly 13 million Americans suffer from every single day.
It is triggered by experiencing an event that is considered traumatizing.
It can also be triggered by sights, sounds, smells or even feelings. Dr. Hestand said he believes seeking services for symptoms is the most important thing you can do if you are experiencing symptoms.
“I think seeking services for the symptoms and kind of looking for ways to cope and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Hestand. “A lot the veterans I work will have companion animals that are a help to them.”
If you or someone you know is battling PTSD or thoughts of suicide, you can call the hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
