A Better Region 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
And during this month, we need to highlight the fact that we have a lot to learn and a lot to do to find a cure for what can be a devastating and sometimes deadly disease.
According to the Susan G. Komen website, each year, about 1.3 million people (men and women, girls and boys) are diagnosed with breast cancer but the exact cause of it is still unknown.
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2008. I had a lumpectomy, 12 rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiation therapy.
Today, almost ten years later, I am a survivor because of a mammogram, early detection and access to treatment.
Meanwhile, reports say Hispanic women have the lowest rate of mammograms than any other women.
And after being diagnosed with breast cancer, African American women have a 41 percent higher mortality rate than white women.
Earlier this year, I participated in the second annual Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure that was held in Jonesboro.
As a result of that race, $275,000 of the money raised came back to the region to help fund mammograms, doctor visits, medication, transportation to doctors, and treatment.
It is continued access to mammograms, early detection, comprehensive cancer treatment and access to medicine and proper care that will make this a better Region 8.
