Black River Tech hosts homesteading conference

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -Black River Tech hosted their first NEA Homesteading Conference to help educate those in Region 8 that are looking to get in to homesteading to feed their family.
Guest speaker Deborah Niemann started homesteading in the early 2000′s, and said she became an author to help beginners.
“One of the problems with a lot of the books that were written 15-20 years ago, is that they were written by people that have been doing this their whole life," Niemann said. "So they really had no idea what a new person needed to know. And so, we made a lot of stupid mistakes unnecessarily, because the information just wasn’t in the books that I had read.”
Niemann said that the biggest challenge to new homesteaders now is information overload.
She added that new homesteaders need to be careful of where they get their information from.
Black River Tech hopes this event becomes annual and continues to grow.
