Cedar Ridge cancels remainder of 2018 football season

NEWARK, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 high school will not play any more varsity matchups this season. The Cedar Ridge School District announced Wednesday that the remainder of the Timberwolves season would be cancelled.
The Timberwolves were 1-4, the only win coming September 14th vs. Midland. Cedar Ridge hired Gary Moody as head coach in the offseason after Danny Brustrom left to take over at Cave City.
Several parents in the community have contacted us about the situation. We’re looking into it and we’ll definitely update you in the coming days.
