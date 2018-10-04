In city cleanup efforts comes a focus on inoperable vehicles

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - In Mississippi County, one city is working to clean up their streets, literally.
The city of Blytheville has been working to tear down condemned houses, clean up overgrown brush, and now, get rid of broken down vehicles.
A city ordinance prohibits inoperable vehicles being left on public and private property for lengths of time.
It’s a nuisance and a safety concern that Police Chief Ross Thompson said his department is cracking down on.
“First thing is, with a reminder of some of this stuff, people can self-abate, they can take care of it themselves, get it operable, get the tires aired up, get it re-licensed, and stuff like this, and we want to work with them,” Chief Thompson said. “But those that are still inoperable and can’t drive on their own according to the definition of the state statute, they are subject to be towed and lose the vehicle.”
If owners do not heed the warning, they’ll be responsible for any costs of towing and citations.
