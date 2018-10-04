County training poll workers on new voting machines

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - With the election just one month out now, one area county is already gearing up.
Greene County received new electronic voting machines this year, and this November will be their first run.
So this week, about 60 poll workers were training on the ins and outs, practicing as a voter, as well as troubleshooting behind the scenes.
“So I think the poll workers left feeling a lot more comfortable, they left feeling much better,” Election Commissioner Carolyn Collins said. “Most of us have a cell phone or a tablet, so we’re familiar with that process anyway and of course, the other part of it is relatively easy.”
Collins hopes the training and new machines will make for a smoother and quicker election process come Nov. 6.
