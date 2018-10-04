Denmark's top bank confirms US criminal probe into scandal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's largest bank says the United States government has a criminal investigation into the flow of dirty money through its Estonian branch.
Danske Bank says it is "in dialogue" with U.S. authorities after the U.S. Department of Justice had asked for information after an internal report at the bank detailed a massive amount of money laundering at its subsidiary in Estonia.
Danske's interim chief executive, Jesper Nielsen, said Thursday that "it is too early to speculate on any outcome of the investigations."
Danske Bank's internal investigation was commissioned last year following reports that dirty money was flowing through the Baltic subsidiary, including from family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The findings prompted Denmark's financial regulator to reopen a probe and Danish prosecutors have started a criminal investigation.