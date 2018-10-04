Drug companies conduct trials with food allergy treatments

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - Drug companies ramp up treatment possibilities as life-threatening food allergies continue to rise, officials say.
One treatment came from biotech company Aimmune.
It’s one of a number of new approaches drug companies that work to counter the rising prevalence of allergies. Officials with the company said if 10 children were treated, eight could essentially be protected from accidental exposure to peanuts.
French biotech DBV Technoglogies is working on a similar program. They use a patch to administer a dose equivalent to 1/1000th of a peanut every day.
Their goal is to re-train the immune system to tolerate peanuts.
Biotech giant Regeneron is also taking allergy research even further.
Their recently approved medicine, Dupixent, targets two signaling molecules that become overactive in allergic diseases like asthma and atopic dermatitis. Representatives said they more specifically identify and target what’s wrong with the immune system. They’re also exploring whether it can develop drugs that target the cause of each specific allergy.
“We have a program for cat allergy for example. Where we know what the major driver is from the cat allergen that’s inducing a lot of the symptoms. Then we actually took it into a Phase 1 clinical study and showed that patients do have symptomatic relief,” said Jamie Orengo, Regeneron director of immunology and inflammation
If both Aimmune and DBV are successful, their treatments could reach the market next year.
