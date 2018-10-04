Issues that will appear on the AR ballot

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There are a handful of issues that will appear in the November ballot in Arkansas, but some votes won’t count.
All the issues except the one that deals with voter I.D. are being legally challenged.
However, here’s a list on what you can see at your polling locations.
Issue 1 would amend the constitution to limit attorneys’ contingency fees in civil actions. It would also change punitive damages and non-economic damages in civil actions. [READ THE BILL]
Lawmakers already passed a measure requiring voters to present a form of identification when casting a ballot. Issue 2 differs because it would be the voter’s choice instead. [READ THE BILL]
Issue 3 address the amount of time a legislator can serve. It would bring the limit down to 10 years. [READ THE BILL]
Issue 4 is one of the highly debated proposals in this year’s election. It would license four places for casino gaming. Southland Racing in Crittenden County and Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs. [READ THE BILL]
Issue 5 would change the state code to raise the minimum wage in the Natural State to $11 dollars by 2021. It currently sits at $8.50. [READ THE BILL]
The last day to register to vote in Arkansas is Oct. 9 and early voting begins on Oct. 22 and will run until the Monday before election day, which falls on Nov. 6.
