Man regains hearing, hears love of his life

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Chad King was facing a difficult situation as he began to lose his hearing.
He said he began losing many of his relationships in the world and felt despondent over the issue.
However, a cochlear implant surgery at UAMS helped him regain his hearing and talk with the love of his life.
According to a report from Little Rock station KARK, King, who plays piano, started noticing problems with his hearing.
“I was losing a lot of relationships,” King told KARK. It wasn’t that people weren’t trying to dial in, it was just I couldn’t hear.”
He said he missed hearing the voice of his girlfriend, Jamie.
His hearing loss and his love for Jamie helped make the decision to get the surgery, according to KARK.
“I didn’t tell her why I was doing it, but I wanted to be able to hear her say yes to me,” King said.
He recently had a second cochlear implant surgery and is expected to be able to hear in both ears by the end of October.
According to KARK, there is no word yet on the big day for Chad and Jamie.
Copyright 2018 KAIT/KARK. All rights reserved.