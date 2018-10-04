Man sentenced in shooting case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jackson County man accused of shooting a woman earlier this year recently received a 72-month suspended sentence.
According to court records from the Arkansas CourtConnect website, Cordra Reynolds of Diaz received the suspended sentence on second-degree battery and aggravated assault charges; and a 8-month suspended sentence on a third-degree domestic battery charge.
A carrying a weapon charge in the case was dismissed, officials said in the court paperwork.
Reynolds was arrested April 15 by Craighead County deputies after they received a call about a shooting on County Road 323.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said at the time that deputies had received a call from a local hospital about a woman who received a gunshot wound to the head.
The woman had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and later spoke with authorities.
She told authorities that Reynolds, who was her boyfriend, had gone to her house intoxicated and started to fight with her. The woman told deputies that Reynolds began hitting her in the legs and head, then started choking her, police said.
Reynolds then picked up a pistol, put it to the woman’s head and pulled the trigger, authorities said.
Reynolds was later interviewed by deputies.
He told them that he and his girlfriend had a physical altercation and that “he had the pistol and it accidentally discharged,” police said in April.
Reynolds, who was given credit for 120 days already served, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, $150 in court costs, $250 public defender fee, a $25 domestic violence fee and a $20 booking fee in the case.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.