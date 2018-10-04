Oct. 4: Check your freezers for beef recall, another hot day ahead

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today’s forecast: Highs stay in the low 90′s, as high pressure remains over Region 8.
A weak front could help spark a few more afternoon showers, but rain chances remain low today and low again on Friday.
All shower activity should die down by kickoff for Football Friday Night.
Another weak front will bring the chance of higher rain chances over the weekend.
Best chance looks to be on Sunday.
Next week looks to stay warm with highs in the mid-80′s and the daily chance of an afternoon shower.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Trending this morning:
6.5 million pounds of beef products recalled nationwide due to possible salmonella: Officials have identified as the cause of illness in more than 50 people was due to possible salmonella contamination.
Cedar Ridge cancels remainder of 2018 football season: A lack of players forces one Region 8 high school to cancel the rest of their football season.
FBI hands over report from Kavanaugh investigation: In a statement released early Thursday morning, the White House said nothing in the report should prevent Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.