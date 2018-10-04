Opioid victims memorial makes visit to state

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT/KHBS) - A nationwide memorial that seeks to educate and honor people impacted by opioid abuse is currently in Northwest Arkansas, with officials saying the memorial is a stark reminder of the issue.
According to a report from Fayetteville station KHBS, the “Prescribed to Death” opioid memorial is at the University of Arkansas Union through Oct. 9.
The memorial is sponsored by the National Safety Council, Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and the UA student government and features three walls, with 22,000 pills set into faces.
Officials say the number is the same number of people who died from an opioid overdose, KHBS reported.
The exhibit will be heading to Houston after its showing in Fayetteville.
