Police, railroad company addressed safety concern almost immediately

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - We first reported Tuesday night about a semi truck that got stuck on a railroad crossing in downtown Blytheville.
Turning onto Main Street, the driver knocked down the light and crossing guard.
It was a huge safety concern for the city, but one they addressed almost immediately.
The picture above, sent to us from Police Chief Ross Thompson, was taken moments after the semi got stuck.
You can see to the left where the truck knocked over the railroad crossing light and automatic guard.
Chief Thompson said the railroad company Burlington Northern had crews on scene last night with officers already addressing how unsafe that would be for passing cars.
"As you approach the railroad tracks, sometimes the buildings will block the view of the train coming and so they can be a little scary down there, it actually has the working arms that come down too," Thompson said. "The railroad company, they usually get on that right away, they don't let a railroad crossing go unsafe for very long."
Thompson said the truck driver's GPS was outdated and instead of taking him across the new bridge, it routed him through downtown.
Chief Thompson said there are signs prohibiting semi trucks from driving on Main Street, but on the route the driver took, he didn’t see the warning.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.